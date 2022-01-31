3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $159,900

Cute home on top of the hill. This home has many great features but needs some TLC and your personal touch. The living room is huge with a gas fireplace and new sliding glass doors to the back patio. The dining area off the kitchen features a bay window with a window seat. The kitchen has tons of cabinets with peninsula. Spacious laundry room with cabinets and shelving for more storage. The primary suite is very large with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath. Outside you will find a rocking chair front porch and a fully fenced back yard. Home was pre-inspected and needs reno and repairs but is priced accordingly.