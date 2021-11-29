 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $165,000

Every inch of this bungalow has been thoughtfully updated and refreshed creating a home that perfectly accommodates today's lifestyle while retaining the charm and character inherent of craftsman design! The open kitchen/living area is spacious and modern, appointed with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The enlarged bathroom is sure to impress with elegant and stylish finishings. This total package is completed by three spacious bedrooms, a rocking chair front porch, and fenced-in backyard. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind house! ALL NEW 2021: roof, interior & exterior paint, windows, doors, HVAC, hot water heater, luxury vinyl plank flooring, bathroom vanity with ceramic tile flooring & tub surround, bathroom fixtures, electrical wiring, plumbing, kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, light fixtures throughout, dishwasher, electric range, w/d hookup. Storage building to convey "as is." Listing agent is related to Sellers.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert