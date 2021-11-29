3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $165,000

Every inch of this bungalow has been thoughtfully updated and refreshed creating a home that perfectly accommodates today's lifestyle while retaining the charm and character inherent of craftsman design! The open kitchen/living area is spacious and modern, appointed with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The enlarged bathroom is sure to impress with elegant and stylish finishings. This total package is completed by three spacious bedrooms, a rocking chair front porch, and fenced-in backyard. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind house! ALL NEW 2021: roof, interior & exterior paint, windows, doors, HVAC, hot water heater, luxury vinyl plank flooring, bathroom vanity with ceramic tile flooring & tub surround, bathroom fixtures, electrical wiring, plumbing, kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, light fixtures throughout, dishwasher, electric range, w/d hookup. Storage building to convey "as is." Listing agent is related to Sellers.