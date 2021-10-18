3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $169,900

Come see this Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in the county with additional living or rental space. Some of the great features are hardwood and ceramic tile floors, remodelded kitchens including granite countertops, recessed lighting, new vinyl windows 2017, new roof 2017, new heat pump for main house and additional living space 2016, new well pump 2019, tile shower duel rain shower. Updates to the home and additional living space including the 2nd bathroom were not permitted