3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $169,900

Beautifully updated Brick Ranch...on the corner! Huge Yard with lots of space to grow veggies and/or expand!! Move right in! One level living at its best! Original Hardwood flooring in Living room and hallway. Bright kitchen offers brand new everything, including SS appliances, range, microwave, and dishwasher, plus, new cabinets and countertops. New luxury vinyl plank floors in the kitchen, laundry and the fabulous bathroom which has dual vanity, tile shower/tub and a window to let natural light in! The bedrooms all feature brand new carpet and offer great closet space. Did I mention new HVAC 2022, New Hot Water Heater 2022 and new plumbing, lights, thermostat and paint. Only thing left to do is...CLOSE ON YOUR NEW HOME & MOVE IN!!