3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $169,900

New construction opportunity in established neighborhood. Nice 3 bedroom/2 full bath home with the primary bedroom on the main level. Completion estimated end of February 2022. Vinyl siding with cute front porch. Convenient location to NC A & T university, shopping and easy access to highways. Would be a great home for first time home buyers or investors. Laminate wood style flooring. White cabinetry.

