3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $174,900

UPDATED PICTURES!!! Don't miss out on this great 3 bedroom 1 bath right off of Vandalia Rd with quick access to the interstates. This is a great starter home with a cozy den with a wood burning fireplace in the back of the house. This home features a roof that was installed in 2020, an updated bathroom, a separate laundry room, a new stovetop with a dutch oven, a storage building on the side of the house, a great backyard with 2 patios, AND it is located right down the street from the neighborhood park. Home is being sold AS-IS. OPEN HOUSE Saturday, Oct 2 from 3:30pm-5:30pm

