 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $174,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS!! HIGHEST & BEST DUE BY 9AM FRIDAY 10/1/2021!! WELCOME HOME!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND MOVE IN READY!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been tastefully updated featuring NEW ROOF, gutters, all new LVP flooring, fixtures, paint, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & Subway Tile BACKSPLASH in the Kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances REMAIN!! Both bathrooms feature all new showers/tub, toilets, fixtures and vanities. New HVAC Ductwork and recent HVAC inspection. Enjoy evenings on the spacious back deck overlooking the great size FENCED backyard!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News