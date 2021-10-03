3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $174,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS!! HIGHEST & BEST DUE BY 9AM FRIDAY 10/1/2021!! WELCOME HOME!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND MOVE IN READY!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been tastefully updated featuring NEW ROOF, gutters, all new LVP flooring, fixtures, paint, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & Subway Tile BACKSPLASH in the Kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances REMAIN!! Both bathrooms feature all new showers/tub, toilets, fixtures and vanities. New HVAC Ductwork and recent HVAC inspection. Enjoy evenings on the spacious back deck overlooking the great size FENCED backyard!!