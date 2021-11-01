3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $174,900

Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath Cape Code style home. 1.5 stories. Newly remodeled bathrooms, new carpet on second floor, new vinyl plank flooring on main floor, new appliances, new countertops and new light fixtures. Freshly painted. Primary bedroom and 1 full bath on first floor, two bedrooms and 1 full bath on second floor. Spacious living room and kitchen. Located on a corner lot with very private wooded backyard and gorgeous deck. Must see! Schedule your appointment today!