 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $175,000

End unit townhome with fireplace waiting for it's new owner. Updates include new carpet, flooring, kitchen counter tops, new back door and fresh paint throughout. Seller to replace stove and dishwasher.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert