3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $175,000

Welcome Home! This adorable ranch home features a large open living room/kitchen/breakfast room with gas logs. 2 great size room upfront along with the laundry area, owners suite is off the kitchen which provides some space away from guests to allow for privacy. Fenced in yard gives privacy from neighbors while grilling out or relaxing on the patio to wind down. Located just minutes from Hwy 29, perfect location for an easy commute to just about anywhere from Danville to Burlington. Home has been freshly painted and is ready to welcome its new owners!