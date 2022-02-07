3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $180,000

Super find and convenient to 85/29/40. Unlock the Pella storm door and walk into the living room with LVT plank flooring and gas fireplace. Enjoy this well maintained ranch with double hung windows (2018). Updated LVT plank flooring carries to the 3 bedrooms. Updated kitchen with backsplash and matching appliances. Insulated doors (2018) lead out back to the fenced semi private yard (2018). Both front and rear of home has a porch perfect for mornings and afternoons. The back yard has two separate fenced areas for pets or to create a personal zen space. Two storage units (one 8X10) for extra storage, or hobbies. NO STAIRS in the house!