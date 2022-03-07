3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $185,000

This is what you have been looking for. Beautiful country cottage on 1.81 acres in the much desired Southern Guilford County area. Get away from all the noise and traffic of the big cities. Location Location Location and convenient to town. Large wrap around porch on one side of the home. Installed metal roof, claw foot tub, Tongue and grove ceilings. Sit on the porch swing and relax. Bath and kitchen have been updated. Detached carport and storage building. Underground electric fence for the dogs. 3 bedrooms, large laundry room. Small porch on back of home that is screened in. Come make this home yours! Dead end road so traffic is very minimal.