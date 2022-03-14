 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $189,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS - Offers due SUNDAY at 5pm. WOW! This Renovated Ranch Home has it all. New kitchen features shaker cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. NO CARPET! Refinished hardwood floors and Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. GORGEOUS Renovated Bathrooms with BRAND NEW shower glass door. NEW Windows! LARGE backyard features a BRAND NEW $8,000+ wooden privacy fence and also a large deck! 2-10 Home Warranty covered through Oct 26th.

