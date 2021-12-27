3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $190,000

House located at end of street next to mature woods, hard to find privacy within an established neighborhood. Classic split level floor plan with so much potential and flex space. Step inside the main level to find a large living room with lots of natural lighting, plus a kitchen with dining area. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms with a hall full bath. The lower level has a huge den and a full bath, which is great space with endless possibilities. Downstairs also has a laundry room and storage room. Step out back to a patio, fenced back yard, and a detached storage building.