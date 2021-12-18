 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $190,000

Like new end unit townhome with low HOA! Great location close to shopping, dining, and easy access to the highway. Eat in kitchen with window seating and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs primary offers generous space, double vanities, and large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs and laundry is located on the main level. This is the one you've been looking for! LIMITED SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. Plan to attend the open houses on Saturday, 12/18 from 10-1 and Sunday, 12/19 from 1-4. Highest and best offer due Monday, 12/20 by 10am. Sold AS-IS

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter
Local

Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter

"It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm," said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life. The old Regency Inn and Suites is being used as a winter emergency shelter for the homeless. Eventually, the plan is to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert