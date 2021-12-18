3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $190,000

Like new end unit townhome with low HOA! Great location close to shopping, dining, and easy access to the highway. Eat in kitchen with window seating and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs primary offers generous space, double vanities, and large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs and laundry is located on the main level. This is the one you've been looking for! LIMITED SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. Plan to attend the open houses on Saturday, 12/18 from 10-1 and Sunday, 12/19 from 1-4. Highest and best offer due Monday, 12/20 by 10am. Sold AS-IS