3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $199,000

"Scaled Luxury" build!! Gorgeous Cande Plan with all the extras! Engineered hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms and tile in wet areas. Granite countertops, tile backsplash in kitchen, soft close white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and 9 foot ceilings. Beautiful tiled walk in shower in primary bedroom, huge walk in closet and oversized linen closet in hall bath. Enjoy a warm Summer night on the covered front porch, or turn on your electric fireplace in the Winter! This home is made to be enjoyed! In this market, it won't last!!! Close proximity to A&T, downtown and the highway. Home will be completed late May.