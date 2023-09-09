Luxury living at Pisgah Forest Townhome community! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 1-car garage with paved driveway. The kitchen includes granite countertops with a large island, custom cabinets, durable luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, and carpets in upper-level bedrooms plus the loft. Primary on main with trey ceiling, double closets, double granite sink vanity & luxury shower. The upper-level loft can serve as an in-home office/bonus/play area. The paved back patio overlooks woods and is fenced for privacy. Such convenience to downtown Greensboro, trails, parks & shopping! **Property will be cleaned week of 9/11/23, and fridge in garage will be removed** 12-month lease. $150 admin fee due at move-in plus first month's rent and security deposit apply. Sorry no pets.