3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,035

Beautiful spacious home with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, spacious back yard. Master bedroom has private bathroom w/stand up shower, tub and walk-in closet. Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com. Approved residents can choose between paying a security deposit equal to one (1) months rent OR purchase a deposit replacement policy with Rhino at a fraction of the upfront cost.

