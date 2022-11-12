3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,075

BRAND NEW- 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home now available for lease in Greensboro! Spacious main floorpan with a welcoming entertaining space between the living room and stone infused kitchen. All bedrooms are on the second floor. The primary features a vaulted ceiling, two massive closets and an elegant ensuite bathroom. The two guest bedrooms share the hall guest bath. Pets Accepted on a case by case basis. $300 non-refundable pet fee/ pet, $25 pet rent/ pet/ month and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. $75 application fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants are responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee.