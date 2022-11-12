3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,075

NEW NEW NEW HOME - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has an attached 2 car garage and boasts lovely curb appeal. Stunning kitchen with cabinets galore! All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The primary offers vaulted ceilings, plenty of closet space, and an ensuite bathroom. The two guest bedroom share a full bath upstairs. Upstairs laundry is a super convenient perk. Close to shopping, food, and entertainment! Pets Accepted on a case by case basis. $300 non-refundable pet fee/ pet, $25 pet rent/ pet/ month and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. $75 application fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants are responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee.