3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,085

BRAND NEW HOME! This property is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, with an attached two car garage. The main floor is a spacious plan, with a stunning kitchen, and a 1/2 bath. All 3 bedrooms, the guest bathroom, plus the laundry space are upstairs. The primary bedroom boasts double closets, vaulted ceilings, and a relaxing ensuite bathroom. Close to all the luxuries the Triad has to offer! There is a Filter Maintenance Program at the cost of $15/month due with rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in.

