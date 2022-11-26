 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,085

FREE ONE MONTH if you sign an 18-21 month lease on this property and we will lock in your increase after the first year at just 5%! Option to have one time concession or applied evenly throughout lease term. NEW NEW NEW! This property is a 1900+ sf, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with an attached two car garage. The main floor is a spacious open floor plan, with a stunning kitchen, and a 1/2 bath. All 3 bedrooms, a guest bathroom, plus the laundry space are upstairs. The primary bedroom boasts massive double closets, vaulted ceilings, and a relaxing ensuite bathroom. There is a Filter Maintenance Program at the cost of $15/month due with rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in.

