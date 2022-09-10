Welcome home to this beautiful BRAND NEW HOUSE! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage, this property is now for rent! Perfect curb appeal, storage galore, and quick access to shopping and entertainment, what more could you ask for? Stunning kitchen with stone countertops! Spacious primary bedroom features 2 massive closets and an ensuite bathroom. Both guest bedroom are also upstairs, and they share the hall bath. Laundry is conveniently upstairs as well. There is a Filter Maintenance Program at the cost of $15/month due with rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,195
