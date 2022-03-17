3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,300

Beautifully updated, Tons of Space, Clean and Bright! Work and Play at Home with tons of flexible space. Beautiful Primary Bedroom with vaulted ceilings, luxurious en suite bath and walk-in closet is sure to spoil you! New Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. (No carpet in house!) Fresh paint, additional molding, and lots of personal touches make this home stand out from all the rest. Oversized patio is perfect for summer BBQ's. Lawn care and community pools are included! Convenient location close to major highways, PTI airport, great schools, shopping and dining! Schedule your appointment today!