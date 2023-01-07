 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,340

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,340

This home is move in ready and waiting for YOU! With 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home has a Great open Floor plan with Beautiful large kitchen with island and walk-in pantry. Enjoy the large primary bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are sizeable and Loft upstairs is great for relaxing. Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime, please see agent remarks!!! Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert