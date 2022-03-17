 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,350

This gorgeous 3BR/2.5BTH town home was built in 2019! It is FULLY FURNISHED, primary BR is on main, 2 BRs and huge loft are on 2nd floor. Fantastic LOCATION! - right off of Pisgah Church Rd/N Elm St. The Elm St. exit of 73/840 Urban loop will be ideal for commuters. Just a couple blocks from a major shopping center, North Elm Village! Only 5 miles to downtown Greensboro! Utilities included :Electricity, Water, Gas. Call the agent directly for viewing appointment (336) 202-8849

