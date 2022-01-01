The Cande Plan to be built! Beautiful scaled luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Greensboro! 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops, shaker soft close cabinets, tile backsplash in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, tile in wet areas and engineered hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and LR plus crown molding give this home a custom home look and feel. Large walk-in closet in primary bedroom. Enjoy the covered front porch on a warm Summer night, or light up the electric fireplace in the Winter! Close proximity to shopping and highway access. This one won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $200,000
