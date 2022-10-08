3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $209,000

Hard to find new construction with the primary bedroom on the main level. 3bedroom/2 full baths. 9 foot ceilings. Open floor plan with great lighting throughout. Cute front porch. Deck. Laundry room. White cabinetry throughout. Neutral paint. Laminate style wood flooring in the living room and kitchen. Walk-in attic with storage. Welcome Home. To be completed in the next 30 days.