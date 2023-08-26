This Home is in the Mill District and Qualifies for the City of Greensboro’s Homebuyer Assistance Program!! This charming 2023 home is located in a quiet, neighborhood close to downtown, main thoroughfares, and local eateries. The home features 1500 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen. The open concept design with a kitchen that opens up into a spacious Living Room with vaulted ceilings!! The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, Quartz countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances throughout with new fixtures and finishes that are stunning!!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $215,000
