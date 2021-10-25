3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $215,000

**highest and best offers by 6pm Sunday** Wonderful opportunity to own an end unit in Victorian at the Park! This beautiful townhouse has the primary bedroom and bathroom on the main level. The current owners invested 20K on high-end vinyl, insulated windows that were installed in 2021! Additional features include vaulted ceilings with architectural details, engineered hardwoods, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, bay window, 1 car garage and more. Enjoy easy access into Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway, which are just steps from the front door. You will love the green space beyond the back patio to use for recreation and with your pets. Just minutes from countless grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, shopping, etc. Book your showing ASAP!