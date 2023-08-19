BACK ON MARKET AT NO FAULT OF SELLERS! New construction in Greensboro! Covered front porch. Interior features luxury LVP flooring throughout making clean up super easy. Recessed lighting. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Kitchen has S.S appliances. The open concept main living area is great for entertaining. Primary bedroom has a walk in closet and en-suite with dual vanities. Close to shopping and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $217,400
