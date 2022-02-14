***ALL FINAL AND BEST OFFERS DUE BY 5PM SATURDAY JANUARY 15TH*** Need a separate living space? Check out this Well Maintained, Super Bright Mid-Century Brick Ranch with covered parking space. Updates throughout including Refinished Hardwood Floors, New HVAC, Updated Bathrooms and New Windows. Excellent Opportunity for Income Property or Guest Quarters with the COMPLETELY RENOVATED DETACHED STUDIO APARTMENT. Numerous potential uses for the Apartment; Overnight guests, extended family, small business office, or income property. All the work is done, just unpack and move in! Home Warranty included and all appliances included with acceptable offer. See attached Improvements and Agent Only remarks. Super convenient to shopping, restaurants and Country Park. Don't wait to see this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $218,000
