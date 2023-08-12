BACK ON MARKET AT NO FAULT OF SELLERS! New construction in Greensboro! Covered front porch. Interior features luxury LVP flooring throughout making clean up super easy. Recessed lighting. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Kitchen has S.S appliances. The open concept main living area is great for entertaining. Primary bedroom has a walk in closet and en-suite with dual vanities. Close to shopping and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the judge returned to the courtroom, she told the reporter she was under a gag order and asked those in the courtroom if they had any questions.
Over 40 different vendors and food trucks from around the state will come to Greensboro this Saturday for the first annual NC Vendor and Food …
Suspect was arrested at a residence in High Point.
Officers closed westbound I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and West Wendover Avenue for hours Friday morning while homicide detectives, crash re…
I grew up in eastern North Carolina, which in the 1960s was basically a collection of small towns.