**Back on Market at no fault of Seller**Beautiful new construction 3Br/2.5 bath home comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances featuring Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Above Range Microwave and Range. Primary Bedroom w/ en suite on main. Upstairs you will find the 2nd and 3rd bedroom with Jack and Jill bath and Laundry room. White shaker style cabinets, cultured marble counters in bathrooms. This home is truly a must see. Schedule your appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $219,999
