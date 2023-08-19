Discover the allure of this BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled in the heart of Greensboro, NC. This residence features sleek stainless steel appliances that perfectly complement the modern kitchen with granite countertops The bedrooms feature closets with ample space for storage. Enjoy privacy in the primary with it's own full bath. Step outside onto the back patio, overlooking a spacious yard that is perfect for outdoor enjoyment and relaxation. Inside, the convenience of a laundry closet adds to the practicality of this well-designed home. Don't miss the opportunity to make this charming house your home.