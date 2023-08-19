Discover the allure of this BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled in the heart of Greensboro, NC. This residence features sleek stainless steel appliances that perfectly complement the modern kitchen with granite countertops The bedrooms feature closets with ample space for storage. Enjoy privacy in the primary with it's own full bath. Step outside onto the back patio, overlooking a spacious yard that is perfect for outdoor enjoyment and relaxation. Inside, the convenience of a laundry closet adds to the practicality of this well-designed home. Don't miss the opportunity to make this charming house your home.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges posted a notice of the warning on its website.
Sex offender operating business finding young drivers for motor sports arrested for failing to register, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says
E33 Motorsports & Development helps find and develop young drivers for growing NASCAR and International Motor Sports Association teams, ac…
The Mount Tabor football coach said he saw fights in the stands when his team was on offense during the scrimmage against Dudley High School.
The bill did not need to be signed by Gov. Roy Cooper and so became law immediately.