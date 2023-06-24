Looking for that special place to call home? This 3 bed 2.5 bath end unit townhome is ready for it's new owner! Main level interior features include beautiful flooring, neutral paint, granite countertops, SS appliances, ample counter space in the kitchen, and a powder bath. The primary suite and laundry room are also on the main level. Additional features include two generous sized bedrooms, a full bath, and another bonus area space. Outside you'll find a relaxing patio where you can enjoy coffee and the sunshine. This beauty won't last long, so schedule your showing today!