The Cande Plan! Beautiful scaled luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in growing Greensboro! 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops, shaker soft close cabinets, tile backsplash in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, tile in wet areas and engineered hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and LR plus crown molding give this home a custom home look and feel. Enjoy the covered front porch on a warm Summer night, or light up the electric fireplace in the Winter! Close proximity to highway, DTGSO, A&T and highway access! Make this home yours today! This one won't last long! Pictures are of similar built home. Back on the market!