 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $225,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY to own a NEW 3-bedroom 2-bath Brick HOME South of town. Enjoy the convenience of home with nearby shops and restaurants. Paved Parking and Concrete Patio for entertaining. Great layout inside with Living Room, Kitchen and Breakfast area, laundry and pantry for storage. House next door is also NEW and ready to go.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert