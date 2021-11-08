 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $225,000

Desirable Lindley Park home - 3 BR 1 BA with nearly new refrigerator, dishwasher, front load washer, chef style kitchen faucet. Quartz countertops. All appliances remain with house. Gorgeous hardwood floors in LR and all 3 BRs. Tiled bathroom floor. Solar tube in 3rd BR brings in more light into this already bright home with Pella windows. Deck off kitchen for your morning coffee. Larger lot that features steps up to park-like area behind house. Home sits high up on hill with lush landscaping for maximum privacy. Storage shed and outside storage closet. Dishwasher is one year old and washer & refrigerator are only 6 months old. HVAC only 7 years old. This is an absolutely charming home that is very unique in this neighborhood.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community
Local

Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community

Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue. But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.

Leapin' llamas! Wayward llama escapes again
Local

Leapin' llamas! Wayward llama escapes again

The young male llama, which roamed High Point's Emerywood neighborhood for several days last week before being captured Thursday morning, has escaped again, this time from the animal rescue facility that was caring for him.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News