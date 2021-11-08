3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $225,000

Desirable Lindley Park home - 3 BR 1 BA with nearly new refrigerator, dishwasher, front load washer, chef style kitchen faucet. Quartz countertops. All appliances remain with house. Gorgeous hardwood floors in LR and all 3 BRs. Tiled bathroom floor. Solar tube in 3rd BR brings in more light into this already bright home with Pella windows. Deck off kitchen for your morning coffee. Larger lot that features steps up to park-like area behind house. Home sits high up on hill with lush landscaping for maximum privacy. Storage shed and outside storage closet. Dishwasher is one year old and washer & refrigerator are only 6 months old. HVAC only 7 years old. This is an absolutely charming home that is very unique in this neighborhood.