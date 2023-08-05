The Cande plan is back!! As one of the most popular plans, the Cande offers 9 foot ceilings with crown molding through out, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, tile backsplash in kitchen, soft close white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in wet areas, engineered hardwood floors in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms and ceiling fans in all bedrooms plus living room. With all the extras, this home has a custom look and feel you'll be sure to love. Enjoy a warm Summer afternoon in your covered front porch or relax in front of your electric fireplace in the Winter. Check out everything this house has to offer! If you wait, you might miss out!