3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $230,000

Updated ranch is ready for move in! Kitchen w/ NEW granite counters, NEW laminate flooring, NEW Sink, NEW fan & lighting fixtures, NEW plumbing fixtures, & NEW microwave. NEW front & back locks, NEW doorknobs. Other appliances, both storm doors & roof installed in 2018. Kitchen opens to lovely family room w/ NEW laminate floors, large storage closet & fireplace. Kitchen also leads to freshly powerwashed deck & large, mostly fenced yard. Original parquet hardwood floors in halls have been refinished. Both bathrooms feature NEW granite counters, NEW plumbing fixtures, NEW mirrors & lighting fixtures. Baths & walk in laundry have ceramic flooring. All bedrooms & LR have NEW carpeting. LR can be used as private office, playroom or 4th bedroom. Freshly painted from top to bottom, including all kitchen, bath & laundry room cabinets. Home & driveway w/extra parking pad have been powerwasher, landscaping has been refreshed. H20 heater in shed. Agent is seller.