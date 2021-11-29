 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $230,000

Updated ranch is ready for move in! Kitchen w/ NEW granite counters, NEW laminate flooring, NEW Sink, NEW fan & lighting fixtures, NEW plumbing fixtures, & NEW microwave. NEW front & back locks, NEW doorknobs. Other appliances, both storm doors & roof installed in 2018. Kitchen opens to lovely family room w/ NEW laminate floors, large storage closet & fireplace. Kitchen also leads to freshly powerwashed deck & large, mostly fenced yard. Original parquet hardwood floors in halls have been refinished. Both bathrooms feature NEW granite counters, NEW plumbing fixtures, NEW mirrors & lighting fixtures. Baths & walk in laundry have ceramic flooring. All bedrooms & LR have NEW carpeting. LR can be used as private office, playroom or 4th bedroom. Freshly painted from top to bottom, including all kitchen, bath & laundry room cabinets. Home & driveway w/extra parking pad have been powerwasher, landscaping has been refreshed. H20 heater in shed. Agent is seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert