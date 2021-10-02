LAST NEWTON FLOOR PLAN! READY NOW! END UNIT Lot 39, The Newton townhome has an elegant foyer leading to the Family Room & Dining area. The Kitchen area features a walk-in pantry, shaker style cabinets & ample counter space. Upstairs the Primary bedroom suite includes vaulted ceiling, a private bath w/linen closet & separate walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. The upper hallway has the laundry area & storage closet. The Newton is complete with a 1 car garage. Quality materials & workmanship throughout, w/ superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty & 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! Reedy Fork & Settlers Landing has so much to offer! Stop over at our Model Home at 4902 Black Forest Drive Greensboro, NC 27405 (Use Waze) for more info on incentives, closing cost help, features & finishes for Settlers Landing. Homes sold to primary residence buyers only. PICTURES ARE REPRESENTATIVE.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $233,990
