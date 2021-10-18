 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $235,000

Brick ranch home with finished basement, in the sought after Guilford College area, sitting on .49 acres. Tranquil country feeling just minutes from city restaurants and shopping. Hardwood flooring in living room. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main floor, finished basement with full bathroom, this was used as an in-law suite. HVAC 2020. Laundry is in the basement.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News