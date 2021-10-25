 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $235,990

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $235,990

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $235,990

Homesite #32 AN END UNIT, this Newton townhome has an elegant foyer leading to the Family Room & Dining area. The Kitchen area features a walk-in pantry, shaker-style cabinets & ample counter space. Upstairs the Primary bedroom suite includes a vaulted ceiling, private bath w/linen closet & separate walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. The upper hallway has a laundry area & storage closet. The Newton is complete w/a 1 car garage. Quality materials & workmanship throughout, w/superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty & 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! Reedy Fork & Settlers Landing has so much to offer! Call for more info or stop over at 4902 Black Forest Dr Greensboro, NC 27405 (Use Waze) for more info on incentives, closing cost help, features & finishes for Settlers Landing. Homes sold to primary residence buyers only. PICTURES ARE REPRESENTATIVE.

