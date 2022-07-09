3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $239,000

NEW Construction at a great price! Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths, a mudroom that leads onto the laundry room, and a walk in closet (8'-4" X 6') in the master bedroom! This home will offer 9' ceilings, crown molding in the kitchen, living room, and master bedroom. Enjoy having a front and back porch with a cleared nice size lot. Other great features include: 30 year architectural shingles, 1 car attached garage, white marble laminate countertop, LVP flooring, kitchen island, and much more! Call listing agent for more details and information on the finishes.