Welcome home to this beautiful like new townhome in a great subdivision. This home is sure to please and lives like a single family home with it’s open floor plan. This open floor plan is light and bright which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has light custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and darker countertops. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout your main living areas and fresh interior paint. Head upstairs where you will find the oversized owners suite and spacious secondary bedrooms. This is a must see, schedule your showing today!!