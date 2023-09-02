NEW CONSTRUCTION in Thornton! Umstead 1140 B, 1 level living w/ 1 car attached garage. Enjoy quick access to downtown Greensboro or your other Triad commutes. This home has luxury vinyl plank in main living areas, laundry and hall bath. Carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features soft close cabinets, black GE appliances and granite kitchen countertops. Enjoy the 10 x 12 patio and backyard for entertaining! The bedrooms are spacious with two full bathrooms! Upgrades also include flood light and cable outlets. This home has it all, so don't miss out! Enjoy quick access to downtown Greensboro or your other Triad commutes. Est completion Nov/December.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $244,150
