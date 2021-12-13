3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $245,000

Beautifully maintained all brick ranch in peaceful Quaker Acres. Conveniently located to shopping and restaurants off Friendly Ave near Guilford College. Easy access to 840, I-40, I-73, I-85, Bryan Blvd and PTI. Mature shade trees in front, figs, blueberries and asparagus in back. Hardwood floors span the ML and are under the carpet in bedrooms - not sure about under the vinyl in kitchen. Built in speakers in the primary BR and kitchen, ceiling fans, whole house fan, and keyless entry. High speed fiber internet with AT&T or NorthState. Recent super high efficiency gas furnace, central air and roof. Front room with fireplace is listed and used as a dining room. Ample cabinet space and SS appliances in kitchen. Huge den with wood burning stove insert and SS liner in chimney. Laundry/storage and three season rooms not included in sq ft. New rear deck. Well serves spigots at yard beds, fenced garden and 10 x 20 storage shed. Shed conveys. Open House Sat. 1-3 and Sun 2-4. Very special.