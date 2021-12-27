 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,000

Well manicured 1 level home, nestled in desirable community. Tons of amazing, updated features. Spacious Kitchen with new shaker style white cabinets, new appliances (including refrigerator),recessed lighting. Laminate flooring in entertaining areas. New carpet in BR's. LR with vaulted ceiling,stunning wood burning FP with cedar mantle Private office. Vinyl plank flooring & updated lighting,etc in both baths.Newer gas furnace and gas water heater. Fenced back yard that backs up to wooded area. No HOA dues

