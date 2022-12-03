3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

**MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!** Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL NEW Ranch home in the Dudley Heights Community! The desirable plan boasts an open concept design with a kitchen overlooking a spacious Great Room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, Quartz countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with a walk-in closet. With new luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout, beautiful tile floors in both bathrooms and new trendy fixtures and finishes you are sure to love. This home sits on 0.29 acres! This homes has is 8 minutes from Downtown Greensboro and quick access to I85, I40 and the PTI airport. Schedule your showing today! This home will not last!