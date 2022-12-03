 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

**MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!** Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL NEW Ranch home in the Dudley Heights Community! The desirable plan boasts an open concept design with a kitchen overlooking a spacious Great Room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, Quartz countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with a walk-in closet. With new luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout, beautiful tile floors in both bathrooms and new trendy fixtures and finishes you are sure to love. This home sits on 0.29 acres! This homes has is 8 minutes from Downtown Greensboro and quick access to I85, I40 and the PTI airport. Schedule your showing today! This home will not last!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Take Back Our Schools-GCS disbands as leaders move on

Take Back Our Schools-GCS disbands as leaders move on

A conservative-leaning group that fought Guilford County Schools district leaders over mask mandates, discipline policies and a host of other issues, and backed candidates in recent school board elections announced on Monday it will disband. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert